Big Al And The Floor Models At Infinity Hall

As a member of ‘60s rockers the Wildweeds and longtime member of iconic American originals NRBQ, Big Al Anderson, born in Windsor, is a Connecticut musical legend. As a prolific songwriter who’s supplied choice material to dozens and dozens of country singers, Anderson is also a Nashville institution. When people like George Strait, George Jones, Bonnie Raitt and Jimmy Buffett are all singing your songs, you’ve seriously tapped into the fundamental musical mojo of our nation.

Anderson writes songs that show flashes of honky-tonk, country, rock, blues, soul and more. He’s synthesized the giddy striving energy of making raw American music, the ways that a good beat, a clever line and a twangy riff can harness power like an internal combustion engine. His songs are funny — suggesting the best of artists like Joe Walsh and Lowell George.

Anderson, who is also a mean guitar player, turned 70 this year and he’s still singing odes to bar-hopping, making music and life’s timeless pleasures.

Big Al Anderson and the Floor Models play a two-night stand covering both Infinity Halls. They play Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on Friday, Dec. 29. 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $69. Big Al and crew head to Hartford the next night, playing 2 Front St., Hartford, Saturday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $69. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.