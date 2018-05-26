Belle And Sebastian To Play College Street Music Hall

When people talk of Scottish pop music, they’re often talking about a certain type of careful, studious, gentle, slightly retro and pretty style of songwriting. They’re also usually talking about Belle and Sebastian or bands influenced by them. The band Belle & Sebastian is from Glasgow, and it has been making records since 1996, with the literate and subdued singing of frontman Stuart Murdoch pointing back to other smart and mellow singers like Donovan and Al Stewart.

Belle & Sebastian, when it emerged, seemed astoundingly contrarian, making hushed and whispery music at a time of grunge and nu metal. It sounded shy and bookish, with touches of folk, bossa nova and early rock ‘n’ roll. The band was adding delicate trumpet lines to its songs before it became cool! Belle & Sebastian deserves credit for having some of the best record titles ever, too, like “Fold Your Hands Child, You Walk Like A Peasant” and “Dear Catastrophe Waitress.”

The band just released a series of EPs under the title “How to Solve Our Human Problems,” which find Murdoch and his six bandmates tinkering with synth pop. They’ve been at it for over 20 years, but they still seem to be experts at exploring the quiet self-conscious agony of youth.

Belle & Sebastian plays College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Wednesday, June 6, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $46. collegestreetmusichall.com