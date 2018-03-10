Bella's Bartok At Arch Street Tavern

Any band that takes its name from a play on the name of Hungarian composer Bela Bartok is already off to a good start in terms of music-nerd bonus points.

Northampton’s Bella’s Bartok plays energetic and theatrical gypsy-jazz tinged party music, part Slavic wedding jam, part vampire waltz. Fans of Bohemian klezmer punk will doubtless hop atop a table and commence to dance when this hard-touring and boisterous six-piece comes to town. If you prefer the 1930s to the 21st century, absinthe to IPAs, clarinet laments and marches to guitar solos and processed beats, the circus to the Internet, Bella’s Bartok might be your flavor of sonic time travel.

Bella’s Bartok celebrates St. Paddy’s Day in its special way at The Arch Street Tavern, Arch St., Hartford, on Saturday, March 17, at 10 p.m. $12 to $15. 860-246-7610 and archstreettavern.com.