Andrew McMahon To Play The Webster Theater

Andrew McMahon’s latest single “Ohio,” with its accompanying cover image of kids seen through the open back window of an ‘80s wood-paneled station wagon, is heavily nostalgic and touching. It’s a song about moving as a kid. (From Ohio to California, in this case.) Americans are famously among the most rootless and restless people around, moving from city to city and state to state in ways that astonish people from other countries.

McMahon’s music is filled with honesty and emotion. His vocal melodies climb, stab and undulate in appealing and memorable ways. Listen to “Brooklyn, You’re Killing Me” for a sense of his way with a hook. McMahon can fold in elements of suave ‘80s dance music and then wedge in a raw bit of self-revelation. McMahon has been involved with numerous projects — Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin — and he’s navigated youthful excess, illness and love (found, lost and restored). And now he’s written about fatherhood too.

Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness is the name of his current project. McMahon has something in common with Ben Folds and Conor Oberst, but with an impressive lack of cynicism and despair. Some of his songs are emo/new-wave tear-jerkers. If you like big pop about endurance and survival, McMahon’s piano-driven work might hit you where you like to be hit.

Andrew McMahon performs In the Wilderness at Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, on Saturday, June 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 and up. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com