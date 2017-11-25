96.5 All-Star Christmas At The Oakdale

Indie rockers, emo kids and dance-pop innovators like to have their own holiday blasts. It doesn’t need to all be corny Santa hats and carols; it can be ironic ugly sweaters, too!

You might have not been looking, but Fall Out Boy turned 15 last year. To mark that milestone, or to simply show that they’re listening to the same radio hits as everyone else, the band just released “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t” the Caribbean-flavored single from their forthcoming seventh studio album “Mania,” due out early next year. Other singles from the record, like “Last of the Real Ones,” thread the needle between pulsing pop and vocal-straining rock shouting.

Night One of the 96.5 All Star Christmas concert will be an interesting evening of music. Fall Out Boy might be testing some of its new material. Also on the bill is Bleachers, the large-sounding solo project of production wiz and songwriter Jack Antonoff, who’s worked with Lorde, Pink, Taylor Swift and other titans of pop. The fast-rising Eurodance band Arizona is on the bill, too.

Fall Out Boy at Night One of the 96.5 All Star Christmas at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.