Albert Lee Performing At Infinity Hartford

Guitarist Albert Lee first started out playing piano. He’s been playing guitar for almost 60 years but he still turns to the piano for some inspiration.

Lee is famous for his precise, clean and blisteringly fast picking, accentuated by a bright tone. Lee worked as a sideman with scores of artists, including the Everly Brothers, Emmylou Harris and Eric Clapton.

He’s a student of classic rock and roll, a music that drew from country and the blues, and Lee, like many English rock pioneers, pulled from both Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly.

The Albert Lee Band plays Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. Tickets from $34 to $49. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.