Blues Guitarist Albert Cummings At StageOne

Soul-blues of the biker-bar variety, that’s what Albert Cummings plays, with slashing and howling guitar solos, expressive bends and Hendrix-inspired excesses.

Cummings can usually be found with a Fender Strat in his hands. He got his start playing banjo as a kid and moved on to blues jams and competitions, eventually impressing the rhythm section of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s band and working with them on a record. Cummings likes to rip over beefy beats and strutting bass lines, allowing for plenty of room to solo at length.

Given the fact that Al Di Meola and Joe Satriani are also playing in Connecticut this week, the state has a small army of amped-up guitar guys hitting stages in very corner. Cummings, who is from Western Massachusetts, recorded his most recent record live in his hometown of Williamstown in the Berkshires.

Albert Cummings plays Fairfield Theater Company’s Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7:45 p.m. $35. 203-259-1036 and fairfieldtheatre.org.