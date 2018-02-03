Guitarist Al Di Meola Stopping At Infinity Hall Hartford

Guitarist Al Di Meola would never be called a minimalist.

Di Meola, who first came to listeners’ attention as the fusion-shredder in prog-jazz supergroup Return To Forever, went on to make several pyrotechnic Spanish-tinged records that drew on flamenco and lightning-fast soloing to dazzle fans. He’s collaborated with other six-string wizards like John McLaughlin, Paco De Lucia and Larry Coryell. World music and tango have taken Di Meola’s interest as well.

This month Di Meola is set to release his new album, “Opus,” which, as the title suggests, spotlights Di Meola’s compositional skills. There’s a romantic/operatic aspect to Di Meola’s new music, with dramatic arpeggiations, tricky stutter-stop phrasing and his soaring solos.

Di Meola will be performing acoustic versions of some of his new material as well as songs by Lennon & McCartney and Astor Piazzolla. at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. $49 to $74. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.