98 Degrees At Foxwoods

Boy band 98 Degrees turned 20 this year.

That’s a long time in the boy band universe. They’ve been at it long enough to have taken a hiatus and returned to the stage. (In reality, the group was largely inactive for a good half of their two-decade span.) Perhaps the biggest measure of their maturity is the fact that this year the quartet released its second Christmas album. The holidays are basically another opportunity for the group to make buttery professions of love.

You may remember that the group’s Nick Lachey was married to Jessica Simpson and part of a reality series about their relationship for a time. It all may seem like ancient history now. More recently, Lachey became an advocate of the push to legalize marijuana in Ohio, the band’s home state. One of the other members, Justin Jeffre, was arrested, also in Ohio, back in 2013, for taking part in an Occupy-style protest.

So the boys have grown up to embrace some interesting political perspectives, but they’re out on tour now singing familiar carols and holiday favorites. (They even do Joni Mitchell’s “River,” possibly the first time one of Mitchell’s songs has been given the boy band treatment.)

98 Degrees performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, on Friday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. $25 to $35. foxwoods.com.