96.5 All-Star Christmas At Mohegan

The Backstreet Boys will turn 25 next year. Even boy bands become nostalgia acts.

But nostalgia is a large percent of what the holiday season is all about. And holiday concerts are all about the old and the familiar. No one wants to hear a trial balloon with Christmas tunes that haven’t already stood the test of time.

The group was formed in Orlando, Florida, after they responded to a newspaper ad by budding boyband svengali Lou Pearlman, who wanted to assemble a vocal group. The rest is basically pop history. You’ve probably heard at least part of that history, like “I Want It That Way,” the band’s biggest hit. The boys will probably fold that one and other hits filled with harmonies and yearning into a set of holiday favorites.

See the Backstreet Boys at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, on Sat., Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.