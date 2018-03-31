HSO Celebrates Spring With Copland And Gershwin

If you were looking for two 20th century composers who captured both the dynamic energy of the city and the expansive majestic power of the vast American landscape, with ideas of spirituality embedded in our connection to nature, and the essence of our national striving and immigrant vigor built into the urban experience, Aaron Copland and George Gershwin would be good choices. Both drew on aspects of folk traditions and the vitality of jazz in their own work.

Generations of audiences have found a connection with their music. The Hartford Symphony Orchestra celebrates the promise of spring with Copland’s cinematic “An Outdoor Overture” as well as his expansive suite from “Billy the Kid.” Led by guest conductor Laura Jackson, the HSO will also perform Gershwin’s propulsive “Piano Concerto in F” and Christopher Theofanidis’s hypnotic and chantlike “Rainbow Body.” Alessio Bax appears on piano.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents Copland & Gershwin, at the Bushnell’s Belding Theater, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, Friday and Saturday, April 6 to 7, at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, April 8, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $58. 860-987-5900 and hartfordsymphony.org