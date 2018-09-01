MC5 To Mark 'Kick Out The Jams' 50th At College Street Music Hall

We may need the MC5 more now than we did 50 years ago, in 1968, when the band burst on the scene with a totally American incendiary sound that embraced the youthful energy of classic rock and roll (it did a blazing Little Richard cover), while giving voice to the student protest movement of the era and basically making the template for punk rock long before anyone ever came up with the term. The MC5 members weren’t art-school nihilists though, they were brick-throwing hell-raising revolutionaries. They were political, keen to upset what they saw as the square and greedy power structure, but they were also boldly libidinous, devoting equal energy to songs about the importance of getting it on. Listen to “Teenage Lust” and “American Ruse” off the 1970 album “Back In The USA.” That one is about pent-up sexual urges and the other is about chest-thumping hypocritical jingoism and war-mongering.

In a fitting hat-tip to the Trump era, the reconfigured band has re-recorded the “American Ruse” for 2018 with a cover image of a MAGA-style red baseball cap with “Take A Look Around,” part of the song’s refrain.

The original incarnation of the band essentially broke up in 1972. Lead singer Rob Tyner and one of the original guitarists Fred “Sonic” Smith both died in the ‘90s. Original MC5 co-founder and guitarist Wayne Kramer will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album, legendary live “Kick Out the Jams.” Kramer will be joined by members of King’s X, Soundgarden, Zen Guerrilla and Fugazi as they recreate that landmark recording.

MC50 Presents Kick Out the Jams — the 50th Anniversary Tour at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. Ticekts are $32 to $37. collegestreetmusichall.com.