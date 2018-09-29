Unstoppable Maroon 5 Coming To XL Center

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 are seemingly unstoppable. You can’t turn on the radio without hearing one of their big Prince-and-Michael-Jackson-tinged hits or of-the-moment collaborations. It’s all infectious, maybe in a CDC-kind-of way.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

No, no, no — that’s too harsh. But the band makes ultra-catchy hooks that can’t be escaped, and if pop music sometimes seems to infiltrate your consciousness, Maroon 5 might be leading the attack.

The band’s single “Girls Like You,” featuring Cardi B, recently hit the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. (This is the fourth time the dance-pop band has had that honor in 11 years.) And Maroon 5 is scheduled to headline the halftime show at the 2019 Super Bowl.

Levine’s falsetto leaps to stratospheric heights and seems to invite listeners to scrunch their faces up in attempts at copying his pitch. There’s a confectionery quality to the band’s slick hits (“Sugar” being one of them), but there’s a place for sticky sweet music, just don’t eat too much in one sitting.

Maroon 5 plays the XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $149.50. xlcenter.com

Who Else Is Playing This Week? »