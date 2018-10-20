Marc Anthony To Perform At Mohegan Sun Arena

If you have ties to Puerto Rico, you’re probably pretty ticked off about the Trump administration’s handling of Hurricane Maria over one year ago. Singer and Latin music giant Marc Anthony, who is Puerto Rican, born in New York to parents from the island, is not unusual in that regard. He took to Twitter in September to condemn the political posturing over death counts and claims of success in managing the disaster.

This was after he spent a stretch touring South America and Mexico. And recording new music. He also just turned 50. Anthony is a busy guy. He’s always been at home mixing up bits of traditional salsa Puerto Rican and Afro-Cuban touches with danceable pop and steamy balladry.

The singer just released “Esta Rico,” a clubby collaboration with Will Smith and Bad Bunny. He hasn’t come out with a new record since 2013, but something is surely in the works, since earlier this year Anthony also signed a record contract for his future tours.

Marc Anthony performs at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $61 to $151. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.

