Rapper Lil Baby To Play Toad's Place

After a quick rise to notoriety and several mixtapes, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby released his debut record “Harder Than Ever” earlier this year. Drake, Offset, Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert all make guest appearances on the album.

Lil Baby has been a somewhat reluctant rapper, having spent time in prison for guns and charges of possessing marijuana with intent to sell, and not really turning to music-making until in his early 20s. His friends convinced him to start rapping. Lil Baby’s flow is appealingly hyper. Autotune intensifies the wobbly quality of Lil Baby’s rapping, making him sound slightly warped. If you react to the relentless triplets of a lot of trap, Lil Baby doesn’t exactly deviate from that rhythmic template.

Lil Baby, who is on the influential Atlanta label Quality Control, takes flaunting big stacks of cash to new levels in his videos and promo photos. One of his first successes, the song “My Dawg,” was also one of his first actual recordings. Unlike some rappers who are fully committed to hip-hop, Lil Baby seems strangely aloof about his work and about the inspirations that drive him to make music.

Lil Baby will be at Toad’s Place, 300 York St., New Haven, on Sunday, Spet. 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. toadsplace.com, 203-624-8623.