Guitar Wizard Leo Kottke To Perform At Infinity Hall

Creative acoustic guitar music has been booming lately. Loads of talented guitarists are making bold instrumental music. Guitarist Leo Kottke has been making innovative, virtuosic acoustic music for decades. He’s been known to sign, too.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

The Twin City-based guitarist released his first record in 1969. Kottke has remarkable power in both hands. He can strum and pick with intensity, but he’s also capable of complex chording and rapid-fire runs, plus high-contrast harmonics and dizzying counterpoint.

Kottke’s playing can sometimes have the shifting cerebral density of Robert Fripp, the soulful expressivity of Rev. Gary Davis, the left-hand percussive wizardry of Stanley Jordan, and the dramatic flourishes of Michael Hedges. He’s a master, and he’s been embraced by like-minded eclectic artists from the jam band scene, musicians like Keller Williams and Phish’s Mike Gordon, both of whom have collaborated with Kottke.

Leo Kottke performs at Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on Friday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $59 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.

Who else Is Playing This Week? »