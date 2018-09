Harmonica player Kim Wilson — frontman of the Fabulous Thunderbirds — makes an appearance at Black-Eyed Sally’s in Hartford on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.

Wilson’s recording credits include Paul Simon and Carlos Santana and he has performed with the likes of Big Walter Horton, Buddy Guy and Jimmy Rogers. Muddy Waters called Wilson “the greatest harmonica player to come along since Little Walter.” Tickets are $20. blackeyedsallys.com.

Rare performance as Kim Wilson (Fabulous Thunderbirds) invites the legendary Kid Ramos to play guitar, live at the 2013 NAMM Show in the Hohner booth. Rare performance as Kim Wilson (Fabulous Thunderbirds) invites the legendary Kid Ramos to play guitar, live at the 2013 NAMM Show in the Hohner booth. SEE MORE VIDEOS

More Upcoming Concerts »