Kid Congo Powers To Perform At Cafe Nine

Special to The Courant

In the world of independent music-making, fringe rock, punk and outsider art-garage noisiness, there are loads of characters prowling the periphery. Kid Congo Powers is someone who really should be a little more well known.

He’s a slinky, trebly primitivist on guitar. He’s played in the Gun Club, the Cramps and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. With a pedigree working with sunken-eyed artists like that, obviously he’s someone who shuns the sunlight. Camp, horror, elegant decay and refined dandyism are all folded into the Kid Congo Powers aesthetic. Imagine the Shangri-Las hanging with Dracula, Divine and Link Wray and that gives you an idea of the general tuck-and-roll vibe that KCP marinates in.

Kid Congo Powers and the Pink Monkey Birds perform at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Friday, Sept. 7, 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com

