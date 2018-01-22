Kendrick Lamar Announces June Show In Hartford

Kendrick Lamar and other Top Dawg Entertainment artists, including SZA, Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock, arrive at Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on June 7 at 8 p.m., according to a Live Nation press release.

Tickets ($25 to $125) go on sale beginning on Friday, Jan. 26, at noon through livenation.com and at 800-745-3000.

The TDE: The Championship Tour kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 4 and extends through a show in Pittsburgh on June 16, after stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston and New York.

Other supporting acts include Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, SIR, Lance Skiiwalker and Zacari.

Lamar dominated 2018 Grammy Award voting, with “DAMN.,” his latest album, earning nominations for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. The single “HUMBLE.” earned nods for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video, and “LOYALTY.” (with Rihanna) was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance.