Experimentalist Ka Baird And Tongue Depressor At State House

New York-based experimentalist Ka Baird released the album “Sapropelic Pycnic” last year. The record, fueled by airy blasts of flute, and hypnotic, shifting patterns, sounds at times like the folk-informed avant-garde music of artists/composers like Henry Flynt or Jon Hassell. At other times Baird’s work can sound like a field recording of music from Burundi. It’s shamanic, and deeply at peace with its weirdness.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

Long drones, quivering whooshes of sound, sustain and flutter. Baird’s music can sound like tape loops or, perhaps, like a record that got stuck in a groove, creating its own rippling replicas of snippets of itself.

Baird, who was a member of the ensemble Spires That In The Sunset Rise, has a Beat poet’s sense of first-sound/best-sound, approaching new and unfamiliar instruments with a beginner’s mind that yields plenty of wonder and strangeness. Fans of figures like Pauline Oliveros and and Stockhausen will find depths to wade into here.

See Ka Baird at The State House, 294 State St., New Haven, on Friday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. statehousepresents.com