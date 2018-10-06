Julian Marley was 21 when he released his first album. That was 22 years ago. He is, of course, the son of global music giant and reggae legend Bob Marley. The younger Marley doubtless took inspiration from his father, and like him, he’s embraced the Jamaican religion of Rastafarianism.

Julian Marley, like his father, embraces the idea of using music to spread love and wisdom and understanding. Marley has said that reggae music is people’s music, and he views that as the reason why the music remains a worldwide force. “We all need uplifting every day,” he’s said.

Though he’s been making music for 20 years, Marley hasn’t rushed to release new music. He’s avoided the frantic pace of the music industry, having only released three studio albums. But a new record is in the works, with a new single “Straighter Roads,” which blends abstract synthy squiggles, acoustic guitar, confident beats and Marley’s impassioned singing about a brighter future around the bend. On the new song, Marley sings, “You gotta stay calm to gain control,” a line that sort of encapsulates his philosophy.

See Julian Marley and the Uprising at Toad’s Place, 300 York St., New Haven, on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $21-$26. toadsplace.com, 203-624-8623.

