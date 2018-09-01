Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull’s 50th Anniversary At The Oakdale

Jethro Tull was a peculiar hybrid, blending rootsy elements of British Folk Rock with wanky aspects of prog. If you say “flute rock,” you pretty much have to be talking about Jethro Tull. (Kudos to you if you want to quibble about Men At Work.) Tull could veer from gentle folk to ren-faire fare, to full-on fusion, to even moments of stoner-metal riffage.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

Frontman Ian Anderson had a strange court-jester shtick, complete with his iconic stance involving one foot placed flat at the side of the other knee, like he was a flute-playing pogo-stick statue. Anderson always seemed to have a fondness for shabby downtrodden characters, vagrants, scoundrels and other lurkers at the fringe. This tour marks the band’s 50th anniversary.

See Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull’s 50th Anniversary @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $125. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.