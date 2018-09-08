BREAKING NEWS
Jay Hoggard's Harlem Hieroglyphics Quintet In New Haven

Special to The Courant

Vibes player, bandleader, composer, educator and longtime Middletown resident Jay Hoggard met Duke Ellington in Harlem, backstage at a concert, when he was 13. Hoggard studied the ancestors of the marimba — like the balafon and the djyl — in West Africa. He’s played with radical experimentalist and fellow Wesleyan University music Prof. Anthony Braxton.

Hoggard brings all of those strands together in his music: deep and reverent jazz and African-American cultural history, a connection to the music’s wellsprings in Africa, and a willingness to go off in new and unexpected directions. Hoggard’s “Harlem Hieroglyphics” project pays tribute to all of it, the full-flowering of jazz and the way the music and the people left their sonic imprint on the island of Manhattan.

Hoggard’s father was a bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, and the vibraphonist manifests a sense of the sacred to his music. (A track on his recent record is called “Piety and Redemption.”) There’s a warmth and stately poise to his playing as a well as ample harmonic and rhythmic sophistication.

Jay Hoggard’s Harlem Hieroglyphics Quintet performs at the Bregamos Theater, 491 Blatchley Ave., New Haven, on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. bregamostheater.org.

