Harold Mabern Trio To Perform At Side Door

Memphis-born pianist Harold Mabern has a simmering and soulful way of playing. Rhythmic chord clusters get powerfully and assertively knocked out with his left hand while his right hand rides high and fast in between the action.

Mabern is a legend. He’s played with Miles Davis, Roy Haynes, Lionel Hampton, Freddie Hubbard, Jackie McLean, Hank Mobley, Donald Byrd, Blue Mitchell and many others. Listen to Mabern’s 1970 record “Greasy Kids Stuff,” which features hard-bop trumpet master Lee Morgan and oft-sampled soul-jazz drumming icon Idris Muhammad. You can also hear Mabern on Morgan’s album “The Gigolo,” which featured saxophonist Wayne Shorter.

Mabern is self taught. He played drums for a little while in school and got into piano. He eventually moved to Chicago in the 1950s and then came to New York City. He has a warmth of spirit, generosity and vitality that comes through in his playing.

The Harold Mabern Trio performs at The Side Door, 85 Lyme St., Old Lyme, on Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 1, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50. 860-434-0886 or thesidedoorjazz.com.

