A Hack And A Hacksaw To Bring Inspired Instrumental Music To Cafe Nine

A Hawk and a Hacksaw is a duo from New Mexico. One half of the group, the accordionist Jeremy Barnes, was also the drummer in the beloved band Neutral Milk Hotel. If you’re a fan of the emotional and wide-ranging music of NMH, you might have a ready-made openness for A Hawk and a Hacksaw, but this is a very different beast.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

This duo, which also includes violinist Heather Trost, plays instrumental music inspired by the traditions of the Balkans, the Near East, Turkey and elsewhere in that fertile zone where European and Eastern cultures have bumped together (or clashed) and blended for centuries, and millennia.

A Hawk and a Hacksaw just released “Nature Bathing” this year, a record that brings to mind art-house cinema soundtracks, minor-mode gypsy-jazz laments, tango and even sultry Turkish psychedelia.

See A Hawk and a Hacksaw at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Monday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. Free with RSVP, $5 at the door. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com

Who Else Is Playing This Week? »