Gringo Star At Cafe 9

Gringo Star plays pleasingly droopy psychedelic-leaning indie-rock. Lush and wobbly string sounds wiggle behind and in front of the vocals on “Easy” from their forthcoming record “Back to the City.”

More Upcoming Concerts »

Fans of My Morning Jacket, Devendra Banhart and the Black Lips might find points of connection in the kaleidoscopic soul-pop kissed with classic Beach Boys-y inclinations to layer in backing vocals and ambitious production touches.

But every flourish of complexity is offset by a winning sense of rambling spontaneity and garage-rock weirdness. The Atlanta quartet is onto something by the virtue of being up for whatever musical detour presents itself.

See Gringo Star at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Saturday, Aug. 25, at 9:30 p.m. $8-$10. 203-789-8281 and cafenine.com