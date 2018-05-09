Gig Line: Four Under-The-Radar Concerts To Consider

Bokanté

After a chance meeting in Montreal, Michael League (Snarky Puppy) and Guadeloupean songwriter/vocalist Malika Tirolien swapped song ideas, back and forth, until they had enough material for an album.

For Bokanté, billed as a world-music supergroup, League and Tirolien tapped three guitarists (Chris McQueen, Bob Lanzetti and Roosevelt Collier) and three percussionists (Jamey Haddad, Keita Ogawa and André Ferrari). That’s a lot of skins and strings.

But “Strange Circles,” the group’s debut album, sounds focused, with tightly wound songs crafted around interwoven, polyrhythmic guitar lines, pulling together funk, blues-based rock, Senegalese popular music and Afrobeat around Tirolien’s woke lyrics (sung in French).

Bokanté performs at Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W, Norfolk, on May 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $59. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com

Courtesy of the artist New Haven duo All Riot performs May 12 at Counterweight Brewery in Hamden. New Haven duo All Riot performs May 12 at Counterweight Brewery in Hamden. (Courtesy of the artist)

Redscroll Record Festival

Wallingford vinyl mecca Redscroll Records sets up shop at Counterweight Brewing in Hamden for a one-day record festival, with musicians (All Riot, Spit-Take, Malcolm Tent) and DJs (Arabian Blade’s Donovan, Mountain Movers/Headroom drummer Ross Menze, Lord Lewis, DJ Marc Mecca) supplying the sounds.

Additional vendors include Records The Good Kind (Vernon), Bad Kitty Music, The Archive (Bridgeport), Vinyl Destination (Lowell, Mass.), Trash American Style, Get Awesome Records, Willimantic Records, Shoestring Records and Books, The Telegraph (New London), Spin That (Springfield, Mass.), Jam Records (Litchfield County), Slipped Disc Records (N.Y.) and many others.

Redscroll’s Record Festival takes place at Counterweight Brewing, 23 Raccio Park Road, Hamden on May 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Music starts at noon. The event is free and all ages. Counterweight’s tap room and food truck Lunchbox 23 will serve refreshments. 203-821-7333 and counterweightbrewing.com

Lisa Nichols The Foresters, left to right: Liam Nork, Luke Slomba, Hayden Nork, Evan Nork. The Foresters, left to right: Liam Nork, Luke Slomba, Hayden Nork, Evan Nork. (Lisa Nichols)

Localpalooza IV

The Foresters, a young Bethany quartet comprised of three Nork boys (Evan, Hayden and Liam) and one non-Nork boy (Luke Slomba), have a new album coming out called “The Barometric Pressure is On Our Side,” to be released on the group’s own Dord Music Group label.

While you’re processing that information, grab tickets to Localpalooza IV, an all-day local-music festival in Bethany, where the Foresters, 10-year-old Adelaide Punkin Datzuk, Frank Critelli, Gracie Day, Symphonic Bodega, Tracy Jo & The Toads, Fattie Roots and Zillawatt perform in a pastoral setting. There’s also food and a Kid’s Korner.

Localpalooza IV takes place at Three Saints Park, 112 Miller Road, Bethany on May 19 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20. locapaloozaiv.bpt.me

Margaret Lampert Photography Peter Parcek performs at the New England Blues Guitar Summit at Black-Eyed Sally's in Hartford on May 19. Peter Parcek performs at the New England Blues Guitar Summit at Black-Eyed Sally's in Hartford on May 19. (Margaret Lampert Photography)

New England Blues Guitar Summit

Guitarists Peter Parcek, Matt Stubbs, Pat Rick and Paul “The Kid” Size bend strings, torture vacuum tubes and basically do their best to honor the genre they’ve chosen: electric blues, honed in American cities like Memphis and Chicago.

Parcek in particular, a guitarist and singer from Boston, brings atmosphere and grit to “Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven,” his 2017 album, especially on classics like “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean” and the original song “Pat Hare.” Stubbs’ trio (bassist Marc Hickox and drummer Chris Rivelli) serves as the house band for the night.

The New England Blues Guitar Summit arrives at Black-Eyed Sally’s, 350 Asylum St., Hartford, on May 19 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15. blackeyedsallys.com