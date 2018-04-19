State's Gay Men's Choruses Play Back To Back Shows

Boy, oh boy, oh boy, oh boy!

The state’s two gay men’s choruses are performing back to back: The first performance is a revue of classic pop songs and the other is a play about romance.

“Oh Boy! The Best of the Boy Bands” is presented by the Connecticut Gay Men’s Chorus on April 28 and 29 at The Theater at the Co-Op, 177 College St. in New Haven. The concert features work by The Jackson 5, The Osmond Brothers, the Monkees, Boyz II Men, NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. Showtime is 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $25 to $30. Tickets here.

The Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus performs the musical play “Two Boys Kissing” on May 4 to 6, at Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main St. in Hartford. The show, with music by Joshua Shank and lyrics by David Leviathan, is based on the novel by Leviathan, which won the Lambda Literary Award. It tells the story of five boys all dealing with their sexuality in different ways.

The show, recommended for ages 14 and older, is performed Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission ranges from $30 to $45. Tickets here.