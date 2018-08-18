Rappers G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign At Xfinity

G-Eazy is, among other things, the guy who’s partially responsible for the grammar-mangling hit “Him & I,” a duet with his then-girlfriend Halsey.

The Bay Area rapper has also gotten attention for his style, for opening for Drake, for dating Lana Del Rey, for collaborating with Cardi B, and for making a recent video (“Drop”) that brings twerking to new levels, if that’s possible.

G-Eazy’s new record, “The Beautiful & Damned,” takes its title from a classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of wealth, dissipation and emptiness, a narrative that has echoes in the sex-drugs-and-money songs of G-Eazy. His story is of the timeless American rags-to-riches variety, having gotten his start selling mixtapes on the streets of Oakland. But humble origins don’t always make for humble art.

And now based in L.A., G-Eazy, like most contemporary hip-hop, is about swagger and boasting, though he explores the extremes of emotion that come with striving and self-destructive hedonism.

G-Eazy plays with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign and others at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, on Saturday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. $22-$165. livenation.com.