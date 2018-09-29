Pianist Fred Hersch To Play Solo Show At UConn

Pianist Fred Hersch has led one of those musical lives — studying music theory when he was in fourth grade, for instance — that might make you feel that music-making is meant for child prodigies and early starters. And, in addition to the training, Hersch had an ear for picking out show tunes, improvising as a kid in a style that might sound like Mozart, and generally impressing everyone.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

Hersch got into jazz through playing chamber music, realizing that the interaction with other musicians, with other voices, was really what excited him. Hersch grew up in Ohio and eventually made his way to New England in the ‘70s to study with Jaki Byard.

Last year Hersch released a tribute to the similarly pensive pianist Bill Evans. Earlier this year Hersch put out a duo record with clarinetist Anat Cohen, on which the two play Ellington’s “Isfahan,” a tune perfectly tailored for the pair.

As further evidence of Hersch’s expansive, American perspective on music, he set some of the writing of Walt Whitman to music on his 2005 record “Leaves of Grass.” Hersch’s playing is almost never obstreperous. Quietude and subtle complexity are more his vibe.

See Fred Hersch play solo at UConn’s von der Mehden Recital Hall, Storrs, on Friday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. The concert is free. vdm.uconn.edu

Who Else Is Playing This Week? »