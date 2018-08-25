Fall Out Boy At Mohegan Sun

Fall Out Boy has slowly and steadily moved away from its emo roots, injecting bits of radio pop, hip-hop and EDM production into its recent records, with chopped-up beats, big choruses, abrupt stops and effects-drenched sections that swirl in and out of focus. For its most recent album, the band scrapped much of what it had put together and went back to the writing shed and back to the studio before recording “Mania,” which came out last year.

While lots of other emo bands from the early 21st century have started to turn into nostalgia acts, rolling out 10th anniversary tours to commemorate peak albums and other reunion-minded events, Fall Out Boy has continued to release new material, though it did take a brief hiatus starting in around 2010. Fall Out Boy seems to have a strong sense of how people’s approach to music-listening has changed, with genre-jumping fluidity being the norm. More and more fans are less and less invested in particular rigid styles. But the wide-ranging approach is unlikely to point the band back to the compressed kinetic energy of songs like “Dance Dance” and “Sugar We’re Goin Down.”

Fall Out Boy performs at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, on Friday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $79.50. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.