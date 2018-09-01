Boston Trio E To Play The Space Ballroom

E is an urgent-sounding, slightly abrasive rock band from Boston made up of members of the groups Come, Neptune and Karate. It’s 21st century post-punk. Angular, slashing and generally unconcerned with superficial pleasures.

One gets the feeling that if the band could figure out how to literally cut and stab stuff with their guitar sounds, that’s what they’d do. The band name itself is sort of a distancing tactic in the age of search engines: try Googling “E” and see how far you get without more information. Fans of the Fall, the Jesus Lizard and Gang of Four will find a lot to enjoy about E. If the soundtrack to your version of 2018 seems to call for sonic representations of alarm, anger and a rigid stance of attack, then E might be making the music of the moment for you.

E plays the Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. 203-288-6400, spaceballroom.com

