Dickey Betts Band To Play Oakdale

As one of the last two surviving members of the original Allman Brothers Band lineup, Dickey Betts sort of knew that, after four years of retirement, when he put a band together southern rock fans would be excited to see what the guitarist was up to. Betts got tired of fishing and playing golf, and after he did a magazine interview promoters started contacting him about doing some shows. So he’s back on stage, playing with his septet, in which his son Duane also plays guitar.

Betts wrote “Ramblin’ Man,” one of the Allman Brothers’ biggest hits, and his role in the bands expanded after Duane Allman died in 1971. There are some great rock-and-roll stories (involving romance in a cemetery) about what inspired Betts to write the Allman’s instrumental “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed.” Betts was one of the hard-partying members of the group until he left in 2000.

He’s a legend. See him now, because Betts, 74, might decide that he likes golfing, fishing and hunting better than he enjoys soundchecks and late nights. The Dickey Betts Band performs at The Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, on Thursday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $55. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.