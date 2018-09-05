BREAKING NEWS
CTNOW
Winners of CTNOW's 2018 Best of Hartford Readers' Poll
Music

Adam Ezra Group, Glitch Mob, Ludacris And Raffi Announce CT Concerts

Special to The Courant

The Adam Ezra Group ($29-44) head to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Jan. 5, followed by KICK - the INXS Experience ($29-$39) on Jan. 18. Zach Deputy ($15-$31) hits Infinity Hall in Hartford on Feb. 1. Infinityhall.com

The Glitch Mob ($25-$100) hits the Webster Theater in Hartford on Oct. 18, followed by Flotsam and Jetsam ($20) on May 28 of 2019. webstertheater.com

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

Celebrate the music of Pink Floyd when The Wall Live Extravaganza ($30-$45) comes to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Jan. 21. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

The Hempsteadys ($5) play the hits of Bruce Springsteen at New Haven’s Cafe Nine on Oct. 26, followed by dBs powerhouses Peter Holsapple and Chris Stamey ($20) on Nov. 10, and LEEDS (Royston Langdon of Spacehog) on Nov. 26. cafenine.com

Rick Ross ($20 and up) comes to the Shrine at Foxwoods on Oct. 31. foxwoods.com

A whole slew of interesting and noteworthy shows are coming to the State House in New Haven, starting with MHYSA with Salwa ($10) on Sept 14, followed by Trife Diesel on Sept. 20, Wet Tuna and Garcia Peoples ($10) on Sept. 21, Ethers ($10) on Sept. 22, Vapors of Morphine ($15-$18) on Sept. 27, Ka Baird with Tongue Depressor ($10) on Sept. 28, Steve Hauschildt ($10) on Sept. 29, Orquesta el Macabeo ($13) on Oct. 8, Captured! By Robots on Oct. 13, and Thurston Moore presents New Noise Guitar Explorations ($18) on Nov. 3. statehousepresents.com

Get out your protective ear plugs! Dinosaur Jr. hit Hamden’s Space Ballroom on Sept. 18, followed by Dressy Bessy ($10) on Oct. 6, and Cute Is What We Aim For ($18-$20) on Nov. 17. spaceballroom.com

Ludacris plays a free show at Mohegan Sun’s Wolf Den on Sept. 8. mohegansun.com

Legendary children’s music artist Raffi ($36.50-$82.50) performs at the Shubert Theater in New Haven on Nov. 3. shubert.com

Blue Oyster Cult ($46-$65) play Norwalk’s Wall Street Theater on Oct. 31. wallstreettheater.com

Copyright © 2018, CT Now
87°