Adam Ezra Group, Glitch Mob, Ludacris And Raffi Announce CT Concerts

The Adam Ezra Group ($29-44) head to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Jan. 5, followed by KICK - the INXS Experience ($29-$39) on Jan. 18. Zach Deputy ($15-$31) hits Infinity Hall in Hartford on Feb. 1. Infinityhall.com

The Glitch Mob ($25-$100) hits the Webster Theater in Hartford on Oct. 18, followed by Flotsam and Jetsam ($20) on May 28 of 2019. webstertheater.com

Celebrate the music of Pink Floyd when The Wall Live Extravaganza ($30-$45) comes to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Jan. 21. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

The Hempsteadys ($5) play the hits of Bruce Springsteen at New Haven’s Cafe Nine on Oct. 26, followed by dBs powerhouses Peter Holsapple and Chris Stamey ($20) on Nov. 10, and LEEDS (Royston Langdon of Spacehog) on Nov. 26. cafenine.com

Rick Ross ($20 and up) comes to the Shrine at Foxwoods on Oct. 31. foxwoods.com

A whole slew of interesting and noteworthy shows are coming to the State House in New Haven, starting with MHYSA with Salwa ($10) on Sept 14, followed by Trife Diesel on Sept. 20, Wet Tuna and Garcia Peoples ($10) on Sept. 21, Ethers ($10) on Sept. 22, Vapors of Morphine ($15-$18) on Sept. 27, Ka Baird with Tongue Depressor ($10) on Sept. 28, Steve Hauschildt ($10) on Sept. 29, Orquesta el Macabeo ($13) on Oct. 8, Captured! By Robots on Oct. 13, and Thurston Moore presents New Noise Guitar Explorations ($18) on Nov. 3. statehousepresents.com

Get out your protective ear plugs! Dinosaur Jr. hit Hamden’s Space Ballroom on Sept. 18, followed by Dressy Bessy ($10) on Oct. 6, and Cute Is What We Aim For ($18-$20) on Nov. 17. spaceballroom.com

Ludacris plays a free show at Mohegan Sun’s Wolf Den on Sept. 8. mohegansun.com

Legendary children’s music artist Raffi ($36.50-$82.50) performs at the Shubert Theater in New Haven on Nov. 3. shubert.com

Blue Oyster Cult ($46-$65) play Norwalk’s Wall Street Theater on Oct. 31. wallstreettheater.com