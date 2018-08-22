Bob Dylan Announces November Show In Waterbury; Travis Scott Coming To Hartford

Bob Dylan ($56.50-$126.50) is set to play the Palace Theater in Waterbury on Nov. 20. Tickets go on sale Aug. 24. palacetheater.com

Travis Scott ($30-$90) brings his “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” tour to the XL Center in Hartford on Nov. 30, with special guests Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wes. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. xlcenter.com.

The Beach Boys will return to the Big E in West Springfield to close out the fair on Sept. 30. The show is free, but there are premium reserved seats ($29) available as well.

Infinity Hall in Norfolk will host a Tribute to John Denver: Rocky Mountain Christmas with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon ($29-$44) on Dec. 7, followed by Sultans of String ($24-$39) on Dec. 20. Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters ($29-$49) head to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Jan. 19, followed by Jimmy Buffett tribute Changes in Latitudes ($24-$39) on Jan. 25. infinityhall.com.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

Helen Money brings her avant-doom cello to New Haven’s Cafe Nine for a free show (with RSVP) on Sept. 24, followed by Y La Bamba ($10-$12) on Nov. 11, Hotel Ten Eyes ($8) on Nov. 27, and the Talbott Brothers on Dec. 12, which is also free with RSVP. cafenine.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere and Charlie Parr ($15) play the Space Ballroom in Hamden on Nov. 4, followed by Bayside on Dec. 4, Indie rock icon and Western Mass. resident J Mascis ($27.50-$30) on Dec. 9, and Hiss Golden Messenger ($20) on Dec. 14. Tickets for all four shows go on sale on Friday, Aug. 24. Spaceballroom.com

The Wombats ($22-$25) heads to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Oct. 23, followed by Lil Yachty ($27.50-$30) and Bhad Bhabie on Oct. 31, followed by Lucinda Williams ($26-$39) on Nov. 9. collegestreetmusichall.com

Ingested ($15) brings its Evisceratour to the Webster Underground in Hartford on Nov. 9. webstertheater.com.

Popa Chubby ($32) plays Fairfield Theatre Company’s Stage One on Dec. 30. fairfieldtheatre.org