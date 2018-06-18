Music Festivals And Concerts Not To Miss This Week

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band shows in Hartford have become legendary. Part of that is due to the occasional outbreak of excess and rowdiness by concertgoers, but the shows are noteworthy for being another summer ritual for fans.

DMB is a little like the Grateful Dead and Phish in that the band’s enduring popularity has little to do, at this point, with current chart success, and everything to do with the devotion of fans. (And the devotion of those fans is part of what spurs a nose-wrinkling response in those who don’t get it.) Matthews and his band have put their stamp on popular music, threading in jam band elements with soft soul, bluegrass, jazz, hints of reggae and pop. Matthews can sound like Sting or Peter Gabriel at times, with his band playing dramatic but subdued settings behind him.

DMB just released “Come Tomorrow,” its ninth studio album, in early June. The band can still roll out chopped-up and stuttered grooves and even work in some heavy and angular riffs. Matthews’ burnished voice can go low but always pulls the music up toward soaring high points. Despite touring and making records for more than 25 years, Matthews still manages to sound like he’s driven by a powerful romantic yearning. He writes of his love for his family now, too. Matthews has written about the environment and injustice in the past, but he’s said that for this record he’s not writing about politics because he “doesn’t want to sink as low as the so-called political leaders of this country.”

Dave Matthews Band plays Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford,on Saturday, June 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49. livenation.com.

Amy Harris | Associated Press The Dave Matthews Band plays Xfinity June 23. The Dave Matthews Band plays Xfinity June 23. (Amy Harris | Associated Press)

Black-Eyed and Blues Festival

Summer festival season is in full swing this week, with numerous all-day events and weekend-long blowouts unfolding around the state. Free music in the open air is on tap just as the long daylight hours hit their peak.

Hartford’s Black-Eyed Sally’s has long been a destination for blues and barbecue, with notable national and international artists routinely making stops there. Over the decades the venue has helped turn its annual Bluesfest, held at Bushnell Park with the majestic view of the Capitol in the background, into a jubilant day of live music with the well-matched smells of smoked pork wafting through the air.

This year’s festival runs from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. and it will open with the CT Blues Challenge, featuring the five final bands from the annual competition. The remaining bands are Murray the Wheel, Vitamin B-3, Cole Morson Band, D. Smith Blues Band and Jake Kulak & the Low Down. The Connecticut Blues Society will choose a winner, who will go on to represent Connecticut in the Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge.

Michael Palin’s Other Orchestra and the Slam Allen Band will perform. Headliner Studebaker John and the Hawks will take the bandshell stage at around 9 p.m. Studebaker John has been playing Chicago blues, with its grit, growl and electric surge, since the ‘70s. He got his start playing at the famous Maxwell Street market in the Windy City. Fans of Junior Wells and Stevie Ray Vaughan will went to get an earful of Studebaker John.

In addition to all the blues, there will be beer, barbecue and Ben & Jerry’s. (Bring a blanket, but no coolers.) The Black-Eyed and Blues Festival takes place at Bushnell Park in downtown Hartford, on Saturday, June 23, starting at 3 p.m. The festival is free. blackeyedsallys.com

Courtesy of Studebaker John Studebaker John and the Hawks headline the Black-Eyed and Blues Festival June 23. Studebaker John and the Hawks headline the Black-Eyed and Blues Festival June 23. (Courtesy of Studebaker John)

Two Roads Road Jam Music Fest

Given the often ridiculously exorbitant price of (generally mediocre) beer at music festivals, the fact that the $25/$30 and $40/$45 price of admission (depending on which day and whether you buy in advance or at the gate) to the Road Jam Festival at Two Roads Brewery also gets you a pint of one of the brewery’s fine beers, the deal is already sort of a bargain. Add to that the impressive line-up of jam-centric bands for the two-day event, and there’s reason to feel like Road Jam, now in its fifth year, is doing a nice job filling the hole left by the absence of the Gathering of the Vibes.

This year’s acts include the ever-morphing Colorado-based rhythm monsters the Motet and the slightly crazed fusion-funk menagerie of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. Also on the bill are the suitably wide-ranging electronic jam explorers Lotus, who have bounced around geographically over their almost 20 years about as much as they have stylistically. Deep Banana Blackout, TAUK, Monophonics and more will also perform. This is a bright bouquet of musical offerings from the varied world of the jam scene, and one that will pair nicely with the bold brews from Two Roads.

Dozens of food trucks will be on hand at the brewery’s Cluster Truck zone.

The Road Jam Festival takes place at the Two Roads Brewery Campus, 1700 Stratford Ave., Stratford, on Friday and Saturday, June 22 and 23. (Friday runs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday runs 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.) Tickets are $18 to $60. tworoadsbrewing.com

Courtesy of the artist Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is among bands playing the The Road Jam Festival at the Two Roads Brewery Campus June 22 and 23. Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is among bands playing the The Road Jam Festival at the Two Roads Brewery Campus June 22 and 23. (Courtesy of the artist)

The Neighbourhood

The Neighbourhood knows how to pair a high-flying falsetto vocal with a gut-rumbling low-end synth line. The California band makes hard-to-peg, dark, electro-pop, with a mopey streak.

“I’m just a fake,” sings frontman Jesse Rutherford on “Flowers,” the first track off of the band’s new self-titled record, its third. Percolating arpeggiations fill in the background of many of the songs, but the band also has a knack for letting all the clutter drop out for brief moments of depth-adding silence. The Neighbourhood lives in a world where actual romantic intimacy is frightening and off-putting: “Your love is scaring me,” goes one refrain.

The Neighbourhood has evolved its sound a bit from the icy romantic thrill of its 2013 hit “Sweater Weather” and the narcotized pulse of “Daddy Issues” from 2016. Rutherford doesn’t mind revealing his shallowness. “I confess I’m obsessed with the surface,” he sings on “Nervous.” Points for honesty may offset demerits for character flaws, who knows. But getting hung up on substance is perhaps the wrong approach here, since this is music that operates by having shiny surfaces that often mimic the sound and appearance of depth. That’s a measure of success on the band’s own terms.