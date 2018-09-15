Mexican Alt-Rock Band Cafe Tacvba At College Street

The eclectic Mexican alternative rock band Cafe Tacvba released its debut album in 1991. Over the decades, the group has drawn on everything from ska and hip-hop, electronica, synth-pop, classic rock, techno-polka and punk to traditional Mexican norteno music.

The band has been hugely influential in the Spanish-speaking world, and, with its sound that mixes experimentation and pop, probably could have catapulted into even bigger global fame, if it had opted to sing in English. But Cafe Tacvba’s commitment to its roots and culture is part of what makes it so respected. The band released “Jei Beibi” last year, which deploys futuristic pitch-altering technology and other flourishes to generally mess with the band’s ever-morphing sound.

Cafe Tacvba performs at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets are 35. collegestreetmusichall.com.