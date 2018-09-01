Folk-Rock Duo Brewer & Shipley To Play Infinity Hall Norfolk

Split the difference between Country Joe and the Fish and Crosby Stills Nash and you might end up with Brewer & Shipley. The folk-rock duo from the late ‘60s and early ‘70s had its biggest success with “One Toke Over the Line,” a song with country gospel overtones about smoking just a little too much weed. It was evidently covered on the Lawrence Welk show and the country legend Mother Maybelle Carter was considering doing a rendition of it until someone set her straight on the song’s meaning.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

Brewer & Shipley had more than just that one grassy novelty. Jerry Garcia played pedal steel on one of their tunes, which will ensure that people keep exploring their catalog for decades to come. And some of their songs achieve that vocal harmony sweetness that one associates with artists like the Beach Boys, but filtered through a more potent hippie perspective.

See Brewer & Shipley at Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on Sunday, Sept. 9. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 to $34 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.