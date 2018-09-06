24 Can't-Miss Concerts At The Big E

Anyone who has ever lived in New England has probably attended at least one Eastern States Exposition, or is at least familiar with The Big E. Most music lovers, especially, carve out time to make it for at least one day of music spread over multiple stages. There’s a lot to take in and trying to navigate it all is pretty much impossible, especially if you’re someone with eclectic music tastes.
So here’s a handy, day-by-day guide of can’t-miss acts coming to this year’s Big E, which runs Sept. 14 to 30 in West Springfield. Our list is not all-inclusive, but it’s a place to start.
(All the music is free with festival admission. Want to get a little closer to the headliners? A limited number of premium tickets are available for Xfinity Arena performances. These premium tickets include admission to the Big E and a reserved seat at the arena.)
Sept. 14
Xfinity Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Gracing country-rock playlists for more than 40 years, The Marshall Tucker Band is fronted by original vocalist Doug Gray. The band still writes and releases new music, but you’re also sure to hear the classics that first put it on the map in the ’70s.
The E Stage, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Tolman is a talented up-and-comer who writes catchy, poppy hooks and carries enough twang to keep the country traditionalists from complaining.
Sept. 15
Court of Honor Stage, 8 p.m.
Hope you remember your skanking moves. After finding major label success in the late ’90s and becoming one of the faces of the so-called “third wave of ska,” California’s Reel Big Fish never really went away. Instead the band has spent the last decade or so honing its chops on the smaller stages where ska always shined brightest in the first place.
Sept. 16
The E Stage, 1:30, 4, and 6:30 p.m.
Arguably one of the best regional talents on this year’s lineup. On the first Sunday afternoon of the festival you’ll have three chances to catch this gifted, Western Massachusetts string band, and you should take full advantage. With a traditional bluegrass setup – violin, mandolin, banjo, guitar, and upright bass – Mamma’s Marmalade manages to infuse a youthful essence into a genre that can sound stagnant for some.
Court of Honor Stage, 8 p.m.
Former Prince collaborator Morris Day is no stranger to success, having released a series of singles and albums in the ’80s and early ’90s that kept his band coming-and-going from the pop and R&B charts, not to mention his roles in such cult films as “Purple Rain” and “Graffiti Bridge.”
Sept. 17
Court of Honor Stage, 3 and 8 p.m.
You’ll have two chances on both the Sept. 17 and 18 to catch Tony Orlando croon his way through a myriad of recognizable numbers, including all of the hits with his Tony Orlando & Dawn outfit that made them radio staples in the ’70s.
Sept. 18
Western Mass Songwriters Collaborative Series
The E Stage, 1:30 p.m.
The Western Mass Songwriters Collaborative will be showcasing local talent on The E Stage over the course of several days. This is one of numerous chances to familiarize yourself with some of the amazing musicians kicking around your own backyard.
Sept. 19
The E Stage, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Luke Domozick is no stranger to New England stages, and he gets a chance to bring his emotive brand of acoustic indie rock to one of New England’s biggest stages. In 2017 we saw the release of Domozick’s “North Road” album, an affecting group of songs that he’s sure to draw from over the course of two sets.
Sept. 20
The E Stage, 1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
One of a handful of Connecticut-based acts to play this year’s Big E, Alex2E brings his brand of acoustic alt rock to The E Stage. He released his debut EP “Strange Company” in 2017 and it quickly landed in the Top 10 of the iTunes Singer/Songwriter charts. You’ll have three separate chances to find out why.
Sept. 21
Court of Honor Stage, 8 p.m. Free
One of the longest-running Connecticut acts around, the legendary Max Creek will get a chance to jam out at The Big E with a coveted Friday-night spot. Don’t miss a chance to see why, after close to 50 years in the business, it’s still considered one of the best live bands hailing from these parts.
B.B. King’s Blues Band featuring Tito Jackson
Xfinity Arena, 7:30 p.m.
No, there will thankfully not be any B.B. King holograms. But what you will get is a founding member of The Jackson 5 leading original members of King’s backing band through a rip-roaring set of blues and R&B classics.
Sept. 22
Xfinity Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Court of Honor Stage, 8 p.m.
Possibly the only true scheduling flub at this year’s festival is having two of the most influential and legendary hip-hop acts of all-time playing opposite each other on the same night. (Why not stagger the set times so fans can catch both?) You will be forgiven if you choose to plant yourself at one stage for the duration of either set. However if you can manage to catch a little of both Ice-T and Grandmaster Flash you won’t be disappointed either.
Sept. 23
Court of Honor Stage, 8 p.m.
Keyboardist Terry Adams might be the only original member left, but NRBQ is still guaranteed to give one of the most spontaneous, rollicking and jam-filled sets of any acts playing.
Sept. 24
Court of Honor Stage, 3 and 8 p.m.
There’s no denying the legacy of both The Drifters and The Platters, as each act dominated various musical charts during their heydays, and both found themselves inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for their efforts. You’ll have two chances on both the 24th and 25th to catch these two legendary acts roll through all of their biggest hits.
Sept. 25
Western Mass Songwriters Collaborative Series
The E Stage, 1:30 p.m.
Another chance to catch aspiring, local talent from a wide array of genres.
Sept. 26
The E Stage, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Mixing traditional jazz roots with R&B/soul aesthetics, the Jeremy Turgeon Quintet offers up a powerfully smooth sound sure to both chill you out and get you dancing.
Sept. 27
The E Stage, 1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Anyone who has spent any time at all in music venues in Connecticut has heard, or at least heard the name, Brian Jarvis. This pop-infused singer/songwriter has honed his skills in venues all across the country and performs three sets on The E Stage this year.
The E Stage, 9 p.m.
It might be a school night, but it’ll be worth staying out late to catch this South Windsor band, which has released two albums of high-energy indie rock that tiptoes along pop punk and alt rock lines. A perfect way to close out an entire day’s worth of activities.
Sept. 28
The E Stage, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Northampton’s Grayson Ty takes The E Stage on the final Friday. Mixing heavy doses of pop and soul influences into his brand of folksy writing, Ty writes songs that are equally catchy and touching.
Sept 29
The E Stage, 6:30 p.m.
One of the few hip-hop acts playing this year, and the only local one to boot, Springfield’s Matt Maratea gets a chance to showcase his rhymes the last Saturday of the festival.
Sept. 30
Court of Honor Stage, 8 p.m.
Former guitarist for The Doors, who wrote some of their biggest hits, Robby Krieger takes the Court of Honor Stage for the final night of this year’s Big E. There’s a reason several publications and websites continually list Krieger as one of the greatest guitar players to ever strap one on. He’s sure to pull from both his seven solo records, as well as the nine studio albums he helped create with The Doors.
Xfinity Arena, 7:30 p.m.
If you’re looking for a fitting way to finally release your death grip on summer there are worse options than basking in the California glow of Mike Love’s version of The Beach Boys.
THE COMPLETE MUSICAL LINE UP FOR THE BIG E, 1305 Memorial Ave. West Springfield, which runs Sept. 14 to 30, can be found here.
Gates open at 8 a.m.; midway closes at 11 p.m. Daily tickets: $15, ages 6 to 12 $10; 5 and under free; 17-day value passes are $40, $20 ages 6 to 12. On opening day all ages $10. Also on opening day, active military members and dependents get in free, as do veterans (no dependents). After 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, admission is $6; also Monday to Thursday 60-plus pay $12. Connecticut Day is Sept. 19. Parking (cash only) is $10 at Gate 9. thebige.com