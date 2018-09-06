24 Can't-Miss Concerts At The Big E

Anyone who has ever lived in New England has probably attended at least one Eastern States Exposition, or is at least familiar with The Big E. Most music lovers, especially, carve out time to make it for at least one day of music spread over multiple stages. There’s a lot to take in and trying to navigate it all is pretty much impossible, especially if you’re someone with eclectic music tastes.

So here’s a handy, day-by-day guide of can’t-miss acts coming to this year’s Big E, which runs Sept. 14 to 30 in West Springfield. Our list is not all-inclusive, but it’s a place to start.

(All the music is free with festival admission. Want to get a little closer to the headliners? A limited number of premium tickets are available for Xfinity Arena performances. These premium tickets include admission to the Big E and a reserved seat at the arena.)

Sept. 14

The Marshall Tucker Band

Xfinity Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Gracing country-rock playlists for more than 40 years, The Marshall Tucker Band is fronted by original vocalist Doug Gray. The band still writes and releases new music, but you’re also sure to hear the classics that first put it on the map in the ’70s.

Amy Harris / Associated Press The Marshall Tucker Band The Marshall Tucker Band (Amy Harris / Associated Press)

Jenny Tolman

The E Stage, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Tolman is a talented up-and-comer who writes catchy, poppy hooks and carries enough twang to keep the country traditionalists from complaining.

Courtesy of the Big E Jenny Tolman Jenny Tolman (Courtesy of the Big E)

Sept. 15

Reel Big Fish

Court of Honor Stage, 8 p.m.

Hope you remember your skanking moves. After finding major label success in the late ’90s and becoming one of the faces of the so-called “third wave of ska,” California’s Reel Big Fish never really went away. Instead the band has spent the last decade or so honing its chops on the smaller stages where ska always shined brightest in the first place.

John Davisson / Associated Press Reel Big Fish Reel Big Fish (John Davisson / Associated Press)

Sept. 16

Mamma’s Marmalade

The E Stage, 1:30, 4, and 6:30 p.m.

Arguably one of the best regional talents on this year’s lineup. On the first Sunday afternoon of the festival you’ll have three chances to catch this gifted, Western Massachusetts string band, and you should take full advantage. With a traditional bluegrass setup – violin, mandolin, banjo, guitar, and upright bass – Mamma’s Marmalade manages to infuse a youthful essence into a genre that can sound stagnant for some.

Mamma's Marmalade performs "Hop High My Lulu Girl" Mamma's Marmalade performs "Hop High My Lulu Girl" SEE MORE VIDEOS

Morris Day & The Time

Court of Honor Stage, 8 p.m.

Former Prince collaborator Morris Day is no stranger to success, having released a series of singles and albums in the ’80s and early ’90s that kept his band coming-and-going from the pop and R&B charts, not to mention his roles in such cult films as “Purple Rain” and “Graffiti Bridge.”

Matt Sayles / Associated Press Morris Day Morris Day (Matt Sayles / Associated Press)

Sept. 17

Tony Orlando

Court of Honor Stage, 3 and 8 p.m.

You’ll have two chances on both the Sept. 17 and 18 to catch Tony Orlando croon his way through a myriad of recognizable numbers, including all of the hits with his Tony Orlando & Dawn outfit that made them radio staples in the ’70s.

Alex Wong / Getty Images Tony Orlando Tony Orlando (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Sept. 18

Western Mass Songwriters Collaborative Series

The E Stage, 1:30 p.m.

The Western Mass Songwriters Collaborative will be showcasing local talent on The E Stage over the course of several days. This is one of numerous chances to familiarize yourself with some of the amazing musicians kicking around your own backyard.

Sept. 19

Luke Domozick

The E Stage, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Luke Domozick is no stranger to New England stages, and he gets a chance to bring his emotive brand of acoustic indie rock to one of New England’s biggest stages. In 2017 we saw the release of Domozick’s “North Road” album, an affecting group of songs that he’s sure to draw from over the course of two sets.

Sept. 20

Alex2E

The E Stage, 1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

One of a handful of Connecticut-based acts to play this year’s Big E, Alex2E brings his brand of acoustic alt rock to The E Stage. He released his debut EP “Strange Company” in 2017 and it quickly landed in the Top 10 of the iTunes Singer/Songwriter charts. You’ll have three separate chances to find out why.

Sept. 21

Max Creek

Court of Honor Stage, 8 p.m. Free

One of the longest-running Connecticut acts around, the legendary Max Creek will get a chance to jam out at The Big E with a coveted Friday-night spot. Don’t miss a chance to see why, after close to 50 years in the business, it’s still considered one of the best live bands hailing from these parts.

David M. Barron Max Creek Max Creek (David M. Barron)

B.B. King’s Blues Band featuring Tito Jackson

Xfinity Arena, 7:30 p.m.

No, there will thankfully not be any B.B. King holograms. But what you will get is a founding member of The Jackson 5 leading original members of King’s backing band through a rip-roaring set of blues and R&B classics.

Courtesy of the artist B.B. King Blues Band B.B. King Blues Band (Courtesy of the artist)

Sept. 22

Ice-T

Xfinity Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Grandmaster Flash

Court of Honor Stage, 8 p.m.

Possibly the only true scheduling flub at this year’s festival is having two of the most influential and legendary hip-hop acts of all-time playing opposite each other on the same night. (Why not stagger the set times so fans can catch both?) You will be forgiven if you choose to plant yourself at one stage for the duration of either set. However if you can manage to catch a little of both Ice-T and Grandmaster Flash you won’t be disappointed either.

Courtesy of the artist Ice T Ice T (Courtesy of the artist)

Henny Ray Abrams / Associated Press Grandmaster Flash Grandmaster Flash (Henny Ray Abrams / Associated Press)

Sept. 23

NRBQ

Court of Honor Stage, 8 p.m.