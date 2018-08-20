Calling All Local Bands: Mohegan Sun Hosting Competition With $5,000 Prize

Local bands from Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York have until noon on Sept. 17 to enter a demo tape for the Mohegan Sun’s Locals Live 2018 competition, which carries a prize of $5,000 and a chance to perform live at the Uncasville casino.

Upcoming Concerts In Connecticut »

The competition, which is co-sponsored by Norwich-based radio station WCTY 97.7, will admit 16 bands and two alternates. Performances will be in the casino’s Wolf Den every Wednesday from 8 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 7 to Dec. 12 (excluding Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 21).

On each night, four bands will perform, and one will move on to the finals. Finalists will be chosen by a vote of audience members. The finals, at which the four winning bands will perform, will be held Dec. 12.

The grand prize is $5,000 and the chance to perform in the casino. The second-place finisher will win $1,000.

All performers (musical acts only) must be at least 21 or and live in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts or New York. All participants must sign a guidelines contract. Rules and demo submissions: mohegansun.com