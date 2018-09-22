Pianist Angelica Sanchez At Firehouse 12

Pianist Angelica Sanchez plays with a rhythmic complexity and confidence.

Listen to “514,” the opening track off of her 2008 record “Life Between.” The playing can seem to ruminate and ramble, evoking early-’70s Sun Ra for moments before clicking into acute-angle overdrive.

Sanchez has performed and recorded with many dynamic improvisers, including artists like Wadada Leo Smith, Paul Motion, Richard Davis, Tim Berne, Susie Ibarra and Mark Dresser. Sanchez’s music whirls with motion and energy, but she also plays with remarkable lyrical subtlety.

Sanchez’s nonet features Thomas Heberer on trumpet, Kirk Knuffke on cornet, Ben Goldberg on clarinet, Michael Attias on sax, Chris Speed on sax, Omar Tamex on guitar, John Hebert on bass, and Sam Ospovat on drums. The group has the power to make formidable sound.

One of Sanchez’s strengths as a leader is her ability to cultivate freedom from her ensemble without letting anarchy take over.

The Angelica Sanchez Nonet performs at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, on Friday, Sept. 28. The group will play two sets, at 8:30 p.m. ($20) and 10 p.m. ($15). 203-785-0468 or firehouse12.com