Versatile Alison Krauss To Play Foxwoods

Alison Krauss has thoroughly demonstrated her versatility, having established her skills in the realms of bluegrass, country gospel, adult contemporary pop, and rootsy Americana. In 2007 Krauss released a record with former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant full of excellent and mostly unknown covers.

Last year Krauss released “Windy City,” her fourth solo album apart from her work with acoustic outfit Union Station. Krauss further demonstrates her skill as a picker of songs and an interpreter on the new record, performing a semi-obscure Willie Nelson tune, a Bill Monroe song given a Texas twist by Doug Sahm (“Poison Love”), a classic popularized by Glen Campbell (“Gentle On My Mind”) and a Roger Miller deep cut (“River in the Rain”). Krauss gives the songs interpretations that move from jazzy touches to Latin rhythms and classic country takes.

Alison Krauss performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, on Friday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $65. foxwoods.com.

