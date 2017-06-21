Post-Punk's Co/ntry At BAR

You could listen to Co/ntry's new record, "Cell Phone 1," which just came out in recent months, and think you were listening to something from 30 years ago. It's got the martial-sounding drum beats, the big blocky bass lines, lots of stereo chorus on everything, and a kind of dark-eyeliner vibe. You can hear the influence of the Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees, the Gang of Four and early U2. It's post-punk for the twenty-teens. Synths show up in places, upping the pop factor. An android disco effect pervades some of the faster tunes. The rhythm and drive give Co/ntry a sort of feral krautrock quality, one part robot, one part shaman.

The duo, who pronounce their name "country," is from Montreal, and one half of the crew is Quebec food scene and nightlife character Beaver Shepard. The band's shows have been known to involve bondage gear and near-nudity, and they've said that aggressive mind-altering drugs shaped the creation of some of this music. There's really no telling what you'll be in store for.

Co/ntry play BAR, 254 Crown St., New Haven, Wednesday, July 5, at 8 p.m. This event is free. 203-495-1111 or barnightclub.com.