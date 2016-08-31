Comeback Kid Plays Webster

Comeback Kid is a metal-leaning hardcore punk band from Canada. You've got to figure that the scene in Winnipeg, Manitoba, produces unique music.

The band is heavy and fiercely energetic. In places, the heart-racing tempos are so fast as to be blurred, but the tunes are strangely catchy and even slightly melodic, though screamed most of the time. The band has the precision that one associates with metal.

Last year Comeback Kid came out with a special Record Store Day release featuring a batch of previously unreleased live tracks including a blistering cover of Nirvana's "Territorial Pissings." The video for "Should Know Better" from the band's 2014 record "Die Knowing" features a bunch of (mostly) black clad (mostly) dudes smashing stuff and pouring beer everywhere while the band burns through the tune. Festive mayhem and semi-controlled rage seems to be the prevailing vibe.

Comeback Kid plays at the Webster Underground, part of the Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $17. All ages. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com.