Retro-Futurist Com Truise At Ballroom

If you're into oscillations, wave patterns, circuitry, mechanized arpeggios, computer percussion sounds and the general alternate universe of retro synthesizers and a sort of dystopian dance pop that can be made with them, you might enjoy the music of Seth Haley, who performs under the name Com Truise.

For Kraftwerk fanatics or Giorgio Moroder obsessives, Haley is making tightly meshed music that has a op-art, retro-futurist quality, evoking pixelated keyboard music of the early '80s. Fans of Neon Indian will relate to the ways that Com Truise conjures the airless sonic data burblings of a bygone self-satisfied techno-pipedream era. Haley designs much of the art that goes along with Com Truise releases, and the visuals seem to line up perfectly with the sound, with a particular obsolete palette and a strange, imposing but soothing grid-like quality.

Com Truise and Clark perform at at Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, May 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $20. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.