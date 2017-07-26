Trombonist Clifton Anderson Up Next At Monday Night Jazz Series

Clifton Anderson got his first trombone when he was 7. His uncle, a guy named Sonny Rollins, gave it to him. With a start like that, and a father who was a church organist and choir director, it makes sense that Anderson would end up being a musician. Anderson has worked with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, McCoy Tyner and many others. But he's been a member of Sonny Rollins' touring band since the early '80s, having traveled the world playing with the tenor titan.

Clifton Anderson performs at Bushnell Park as part of the Hartford Jazz Society's ongoing Monday night jazz series — 2017 marks the 50th consecutive year of the open-air event, in Bushnell Park in Hartford, Monday, at 7:30 p.m. Free. hartfordjazzsociety.com