Sean Lennon, Les Claypool A Friendly Musical Collaboration

Just because a rock pairing looks intriguing on paper doesn't mean it will work out. Damnocracy, a short-lived band, which featured a couple of rock's craziest characters, Ted Nugent and Sebastian Bach, crashed and burned. The same goes for XYZ, a group with Jimmy Page, Chris Squire and Alan White, and the Firm, which also included Page, this time with Paul Rodgers.

When Les Claypool and Sean Lennon connected when the former's band, the Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger opened for the latter's act, Primus in 2015, the pair became good friends. When Claypool and Lennon announced that they were going to collaborate, it made total sense.

Both are idiosyncratic, uncompromising and fearless. Unlike many hyped supergroups, the act — dubbed Lennon Claypool Delirium, which will perform Saturday, Aug. 27 at New Haven's College Street Music Hall — is a creative success.

"Monolith of Phobos" is a compelling album, which is composed of lush, warm and, at times, hypnotic songs. Sure, there are times Claypool and Lennon are self-indulgent and there are some misses, but much of their initial album hits in an odd but satisfying manner.

"We have a lot of respect for one another," Claypool said on a call from Detroit. "I've never met anyone like Sean."

The Claypool Lennon Delirium Courtesy ATO Records Sean Lennon and Les Claypool are performing together as The Claypool Lennon Delirium, touring with a stop at College Street Music Hall in New Haven Aug. 27. Sean Lennon and Les Claypool are performing together as The Claypool Lennon Delirium, touring with a stop at College Street Music Hall in New Haven Aug. 27. (Courtesy ATO Records)

Claypool and Lennon switch off lead vocal duties. Claypool is an adventurous bassist and Lennon is an underrated guitarist who possesses a gift for melody. The Claypool Lennon Delirium is never as out there as Primus. Lennon is a perfect match for Claypool since he reins in the captain of weird.

"I think we complement each other and bring out the best in each other," Claypool said. "People don't realize that Sean is a guitar monster, who has tremendous skill."

There are plenty of offbeat moments during songs. "Mr. Wright," "Oxycontin Girl" and "Bubbles Burst," which is inspired by Michael Jackson's celebrated monkey, have plenty of odd moments.

"It all came together organically," Claypool said. "It was an enjoyable process."

The album was made in the comfortable confines of Claypool's Northern California studio, Rancho Relaxo. Claypool and Lennon went fishing and consumed pinot noir from Claypool's nearby vineyard.

"We had a relaxing time making this album," Claypool said. "We had a great time in each other's company."

Claypool laughs when asked about how Lennon gushes when he speaks of his new bandmate. "That's kind of funny considering who his parents are," Claypool said. "That's great that Sean likes what I do, but you look at his parents work and what he has done, that's pretty impressive. Sean is a really interesting guy who had a fascinating childhood."

Lennon's parents are the late John Lennon and the avant artist Yoko Ono. Lennon, who inspired the moving tune, "Beautiful Boy," did have an unusual upbringing, one of opulence and tragedy. Claypool's adulthood has been notable, starting with his audition for Metallica a generation ago.

"I tried out but was obviously not the right fit," Claypool said. "I gave it a shot since I was friends with [Metallica guitarist] Kirk [Hammett] since high school."

Aside from sonic differences, it would have never worked with Metallica and Claypool since the band has issues with members and their outside projects. Claypool, who has been part of Oysterhead, Sausage and Duo De Twang, is constantly working with other musicians.

"I've always thought that was healthy," Claypool said. "I don't look at these things that I do as 'side projects.' I view them as what I'm doing now. I'm making music and touring with Sean now. That's a pretty cool thing. Sean is a friend, who is very talented and we have this amazing musical connection. This wouldn't have happened if Oysterhead got back together. The original plan for me was to do an Oysterhead album but it didn't work out due to schedules. I had a year off from Primus and I spoke with Sean and we got together and in no time we had ten songs. I think we had a good approach. We went fishing to break things up or had a glass of pinot when there was an issue. Making music with him is such an enjoyable process."

Count on the restless Claypool to get back with Primus in 2017 and to continue to be part of unpredictable unions with other musicians.

"Everything is good with Primus," Claypool said. "When I'm not working with those guys, I'll be doing other things in the studio and going on tours. I love music and I love variety. I'm also very much in the present. The present is all about working with Sean, which has been an amazing thing."

THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM appears Saturday, Aug. 27 at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St, New Haven. JJUUJJUU will open. Tickets are $28 and $32.50. Show time is 9 p.m. For more information, 203-867-2000, collegestreetmusichall.com