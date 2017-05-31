City And Colour At College Street

City and Colour is the name under which Canadian singer/songwriter Dallas Green performs. Green, who fronted the band Alexisonfire before going solo, has said he gravitates to sad, depressing music. He writes about what it feels like when he's bummed out, and it makes him feel better. Lots of listeners relate to music the same way. There's some mysterious transmutation that occurs listening to miserablist music. It soaks up the bad vibes sometimes, or it counterbalances our own dark emotions. Either way, City and Colour's songs are brooding and ominous.

Green sings with a soulful falsetto. His songs are filled with ambivalence and a base-level anxiety: "If I try to change directions, I might not find what I'm looking for," he sings on "Mizzy C" from 2015's "If I Should Go Before You." In the spring, Green said he was avoiding writing songs these days, on one level, because he was so troubled by events in the world, politics, etc., that he didn't want to have his material consumed by those concerns. Green has recently taken a brief break from the road and from writing and recording. So he's coming off a different reflective period. He may sound strangely at peace.

City and Colour takes the stage at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32, $37, collegestreetmusichall.com.