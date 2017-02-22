Reggae's Chronixx At Toad's Place

A few years ago, Jamaica was seeing a roots reggae revival. After dancehall took hold in the '80s, reggae had receded a bit, becoming more of a tourist attraction than a vital current in Jamaican popular music, but that's changed, with a whole batch of artists, like Chronixx, who've returned a Rasta view, silky singing, mellow grooves and a hint of hip-hop inflection to the island scene.

If you're looking for something with a hint of dub to compete with your Black Uhuru records from 35 years ago, Chronixx might do the trick. Chronixx's social consciousness and message isn't just a Sunsplash veneer. He got attention by criticizing then President Barack Obama on social media during a visit to Jamaica, highlighting America's failure to posthumously expunge the criminal record of civil rights leader Marcus Garvey. Other topics for Chronixx include the idea of healing oneself by eating and drinking healthy fruits and vegetables; he as an ode to medicinal juice concoctions called "Spirulina." More pointed, maybe, his 2017 single "Likes" (which sounds a little like Aaliyah's excellent "Try Again") is about the potential emptiness of online success — "Me do it for the love, me na do it for the likes." Jah 9 is also on the bill.

Chronixx performs at Toad's Place, 300 York St., New Haven, Thursday, March 2, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. 203-624-8623, toadsplace.com.