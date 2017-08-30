Chon Stopping At Toad's Place

The San Diego band Chon is up to something strange.

The band's music, which is mostly instrumental, can go from glitchy to dreamy, from bright and hypnotic almost yacht rock snippets to dense asymmetrical fusion. If the surfaces weren't glassy, you might call it metal. But it's 21st century prog informed by electronic music. One might think of artists as disparate as Caribou, the Mahavishnu Orchestra, Liturgy, King Crimson, and Frank Zappa.

The playing is heroic, with coiling guitar lines, complexly harmonized bits, jazzy chord solo sections, turbocharged drumming, and surprising vistas of space, electro-ambient flourishes, and gear-shifting time-feel changes. There's plenty of showboating, but it's to worthy effect: on "Homey," the band's sophomore full-length release, which just came out in June, there are pretty, braided melodies crammed into the twisty compositions.

Chon comes to Toad's Place, 300 York St., New Haven, on Monday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. $18 and $22. toadsplace.com, 203-624-8623.